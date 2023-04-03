Making a difference in our community — Kimberly Williams

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I love being able to help people. As educators, my husband and I can't always donate financially to causes, but we can definitely offer our time and hard work to make this community a better place."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"How could we have a community without volunteers? There are so many events and activities that would not happen if not for the wonderful volunteers in our community. It absolutely takes a village to raise children, but it also takes a village of volunteers to make it a successful and thriving place where people feel safe, happy, and fulfilled.
How can people help the organizations you volunteer for?
"Well, obviously, lots of monetary donations help. But we have to remember that every little thing helps. If you can't write a big check, write a small one. If you can't give four hours of your time, just give two. It all adds up. In all of the organizations I am involved in (and I may have left a couple out in my first response), it takes all of us working toward the same goal. Each of us have a different expertise or place in our heart for the work we are doing, but together it makes our organization successful."
— Ronn Rowland
