Making a difference in our community — Linda Reid

Linda Reid talks about volunteering with Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Children.
What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I spent most of my professional career as an educator or school principal, so I have seen firsthand how much need there is. I have worked with so many children and families who simply needed a little help. A little extra love and care. Perhaps a little direction and assistance. If there is any way at all that I can help move a child's life in the right direction, I'm in! Sometimes it really does take just one person to help change someone's life, and I am willing to try to be that person."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"There is so much need that there is no way our paid public servants or services can handle it all. If it weren't for volunteers, too many peoples' needs would go unmet. I would encourage citizens to find something that fits their passion and give volunteering a try. Yes, it takes a few hours a week, but I know it is worth it."
How can people help Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children?
"First, consider volunteering your time as a CASA child advocate. You will support a child currently involved in the court system as a result of abuse, neglect, etc., and advocate for what is in that child's best interest. If you are unable to volunteer your time, funding is always needed. That can come in the way of cash donations from $1 on up, or in-kind donations of services or resources."
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
