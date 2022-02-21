Making a difference in our community — Madison Shoemaker

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"My mom was always an active volunteer when I was growing up. I was able to watch her, and it sparked a passion in me to volunteer in my community. I love getting to work with the youth programs because I am able to watch the kids grow through our program and evolve into leaders."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering strengthens your ties to the community, helps you network with like-minded individuals, and is a great way to invest in your community's success. Our community is made up of many diverse backgrounds, and it is important that we put back into our community so that we may continue to make great advances."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Anyone who wishes to donate to the program can contact Program Manager Laura Hazen at Neighbor Building Neighborhoods, (918) 683-4600.
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.