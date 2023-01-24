What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"I have always enjoyed working with children and adolescents, with a desire to help them reach their fullest potential as humans and as members of their communities. As a teacher, my goal is to do more than just teach teenagers English; it is to teach them valuable life-skills, such as how to collaborate successfully, communicate effectively, and to consider ways they can make their lives and the lives of those around them better. As a CASA volunteer, I am able to direct my efforts toward improving or working to improve the life circumstances of young people. Whether this comes through reunification of a child with his/her birth parents who have turned their lives around or through adoption into a loving, caring family, the reward in this work is incredible."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Without volunteers, many of the events and causes that we enjoy, support, and often take for granted would be lost. When a need in a community is observed and an idea to fulfill that need is born, volunteers are what make these great causes a reality."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Visit https://www.casaok.org/ to donate or even sign up to volunteer yourself! There are a multitude of children needing an advocate to be their voice, and CASA will equip you with all the tools you need to be that voice."
For more information call (918) 686-8199.
— Ronn Rowland
