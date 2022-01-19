What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"As a sergeant with the Muskogee Police Department, my passion for volunteer work with Kids' Space is directly related to my work as a Child Crimes investigator. While my work focuses on investigating, identifying, and pursuing those who commit unspeakable acts against children, I quickly recognized a need for support outside of the traditional criminal justice system. Kids' Space supports children and families through the most difficult times and encourages victims to find hope in healing. It’s an honor to serve Kids' Space in a volunteer capacity by serving on the Board to further that mission."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteer work is the cornerstone of a successful community. When we invest in our community as a whole through volunteer work, no one is left behind. I encourage every single member of our community to find one cause in which they are interested to invest in, whether it is time or monetary support."
How can people help Kids' Space?
"Assisting the mission of Kids' Space can be as simple as being a trusted person a victim of a crime can trust to turn to when they are in a moment of need. However, if someone is interested in being involved with the work of Kids' Space, you can make a monetary donation or contact Kids' Space directly to discuss volunteer opportunities."
If you would like to help Kids' Space, call (918) 682-4204.
— Ronn Rowland
