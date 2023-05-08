Shannon Mitchell

What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?

“I love volunteering and making a difference in the lives of children in foster care and bringing families together.”

What makes volunteering important to a community?

“Volunteering in any capacity helps people in the community to come together to make a difference in the lives of the people they are helping.”

How can people help the organization you volunteer for?

“Donate and become a CASA volunteer!”

You can help

If you would like to become a court appointed special advocate, or help out CASA for Children, Muskogee, call (9128) 686-8199.

— Ronn Rowland

