What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
“I love volunteering and making a difference in the lives of children in foster care and bringing families together.”
What makes volunteering important to a community?
“Volunteering in any capacity helps people in the community to come together to make a difference in the lives of the people they are helping.”
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
“Donate and become a CASA volunteer!”
You can help
If you would like to become a court appointed special advocate, or help out CASA for Children, Muskogee, call (9128) 686-8199.
NOMINATE SOMEONE
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com.
— Ronn Rowland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.