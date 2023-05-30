What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"There is such a great need in our county for adults willing to advocate for children who are facing some tough situations in their lives."
What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering in our own communities provides support to community members that may not have family able to help when life-changing needs arise."
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"Volunteers are always needed.Volunteers come from all walks of life, and no special education nor experience is needed."
For more information on the CASA program please visit www.casaok.org
NOMINATE SOMEONE:
Know somebody who is making a difference in the area through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in a spotlight. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com.
— Ronn Rowland
