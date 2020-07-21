Making a difference in the community — Judy Ament

Ament

Judy Ament reflects on volunteering for Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children Inc.

1 What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?

"It personally makes me proud that I can help someone like a child and help them through a very scary period of their lives."

2 What makes volunteering important to a community?

"Volunteering gives everyone the chance to help the community. Anyone can volunteer — male, female, teens and adults — which builds a strong and caring community."

3 How can people help the organization you volunteer for?

"The most important thing would be to become a CASA volunteer. Next would be to donate money to help CASA to continue supporting kids in foster system."

Learn more at casaok.org or call (918) 686-8199.

Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.

— Ronn Rowland

NAME: Judy Ament.

AGE: 68.

DAY JOB: Retired.

VOLUNTEER WITH: CASA for Children.

