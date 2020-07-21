Making a difference in the community — Judy Ament

Judy Ament reflects on volunteering for Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children Inc.
1 What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
"It personally makes me proud that I can help someone like a child and help them through a very scary period of their lives."
2 What makes volunteering important to a community?
"Volunteering gives everyone the chance to help the community. Anyone can volunteer — male, female, teens and adults — which builds a strong and caring community."
3 How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
"The most important thing would be to become a CASA volunteer. Next would be to donate money to help CASA to continue supporting kids in foster system."
Learn more at casaok.org or call (918) 686-8199.
Know somebody who is making a difference in the community through their volunteer efforts? Let us know so we can feature them in this space. Send email to news@muskogeephoenix.com or call (918) 684-2929 and speak to Executive Editor Elizabeth Ridenour.
— Ronn Rowland
NAME: Judy Ament.
AGE: 68.
DAY JOB: Retired.
VOLUNTEER WITH: CASA for Children.
