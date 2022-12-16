McIntosh County caregiver support group meeting set

Are you caring for someone 60 years of age or older? Are they struggling with the effects of Alzheimer’s, Dementia, or Parkinson’s disease? Do you sometimes feel overwhelmed or stressed? Do you need help finding resources?
You are not alone. Please join the Caregiver Support Group from 1-2 p.m. Friday at Warrior Family Center for Personal Development, 221 W. Gentry Ave., in Checotah.
The group meets the third Friday of every month. Information: Alysa Kinnell or Tashanda Myers, Social Services specialists, EODD Area Agency on Aging (918) 682-7891 or call the CARING ASSISTANCE LINE at (800) 211-2116.
