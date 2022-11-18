Oktaha High School FFA members do more than raise and show animals.
On Thursday, they served Broadway Manor Healthcare residents a pre-Thanksgiving lunch that consisted of brisket, potato salad, beans, salad and a roll.
Brittoney Jackson, Broadway Manor administrator, said this is the first year for the FFA group to come there, but she hopes it won't be the last. Her daughter Caydence is an officer with the FFA and also works at Broadway Manor as a certified nursing assistant (CNA).
"We'd like to make this a thing," Jackson said. "We can definitely get them on the schedule if they want to come back and do something for Christmas."
Jackson also talked to the students after the meals were served about what it means to the center and to the community.
"I'd like to make this a thing," she said. "Some of you show animals and all that — I know what that takes. I'd be happy to put any of you to work that want to."
Jana Stacy, FFA chapter president, said it pleases her to do this type of community service.
"It really makes me happy," she said. "Just helping people out here and around my community…this is what we do."
Before the chapter began serving lunch, they held a meeting in which each officer explained hers or his duties.
Brasun Mandujano, a junior at Oktaha High School and an FFA officer, also said this is a way for the chapter to give back.
"It's a way to show our support to the community from all the support we get from the community itself," he said. "It's a way for us to show our thanks back into the community. It's also a way to show we are not a group that sits around and does nothing. We like to be active."
Caydence Jackson said achieving her CNA certification has helped her look toward the future.
"I volunteered here for two weeks, and now I work here," she said. "I plan on becoming an RN (registered nurse)."
Her mom said having the students doing this "means everything."
"These kids are our future," she said. "We had a little discussion before we came up here just to remind them to consider long-term care whenever they're thinking about their career paths, because FFA kids are some of the hardest working kids that you'll find."
