The following is a list of businesses and offices that will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Federal, state and city offices, VA Regional Office, Muskogee County Health Department, Muskogee County Transit, Muskogee Public Library, Fort Gibson Tag Office, Muskogee Tag Office, Rural Water District #5 and Muskogee City Hall.
The Muskogee Phoenix front offices will be closed Monday.
The City of Muskogee Public Works offices will close Monday.
Residential and commercial trash pickup will be unavailable during this time but will resume May 30 a day behind regular schedules. Residential and commercial routes regularly scheduled for Friday will be delayed until Saturday. There will be no yard waste pickup next week.
The Recycle Drop-off Center at 120 Iola St. also will be closed Monday.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows will be closed Monday, and there will be no mail deliveries. The post office box area will be open.
All banks and credit unions will be closed Monday.
