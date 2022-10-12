Memorial headstone to be placed at FG National Cemetery

Fireman First Class Joseph D. West will be honored with a memorial headstone at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
West was serving aboard the USS Drexler (DD-741) when the ship was attacked on March 27, 1945, by three Japanese aircraft after departing for Okinawa. The ship sank in less than 50 seconds and West was lost at sea.
There were 158 service people killed and 52 wounded.
The ceremony honoring West will be at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the cemetery, 1423 Cemetery Road.
Memorial headstones and markers are furnished by US Department of Veterans Affairs for eligible deceased active duty service members and veterans whose remains are not recovered or identified, are buried at sea, donated to science or whose cremated remains have been scattered.
