Muskogee Little Theatre cuts "Footloose" with its upcoming Summer Youth Camp production.
"Footloose: The Musical" runs Thursday through Sunday at MLT.
Director Lyndsey Eckerson, a recent Muskogee High School graduate, said the audience can expect "a great classic story with lots and lots of energy."
Musical, based on the 1986 movie "Footloose," brims with the 1980s rock hits and 1990s tunes. The story focuses on a Chicago teen who moves to a small town that forbids dancing and how he seeks to turn things around.
Jawuan McGill, a Muskogee ninth-grader, plays Ren McCormick.
"He's like this loose guy, and he likes to dance a lot," McGill said. "Being the reckless guy he is, he decides to throw a dance and break the law, or make it become legal there."
Sadler Arts Academy eighth-grader Elizabeth Van Voast plays Arial Moore, daughter of the pastor who sought to outlaw dancing in the town.
Van Voast described her character as a rebel who "likes to do crazy things."
She said her biggest challenge has been figuring out her character.
"A lot of the other characters I've done have been pretty easy to play, but this one affects me, because she's really, really deep," Van Voast said. "There's one side who's really reckless, and we have another side of her that's sad and mourning her brother's death."
She said the reason the pastor banned dancing was because his son — and her character's brother — died in an accident while returning from a dance.
McGill said his biggest challenge has been singing and dancing at the same time.
"A majority of the dance scenes I'm in requires a lot of energy," he said. "Having to learn breath control, I'm having to get that down."
However, he said the best part of performing has been "the fun and energy that went into the show."
"There's a part in the beginning where I have a solo, 'I Can't Sit Still,' and it's basically McCormick expressing how he loves to dance ... and he's showing his friend how he's making these dance moves and how fun it was," McGill said.
Eckerson said she learned directing by watching MHS drama teacher Penny McGill, director of the youth camp.
"I've been working with Penny McGill since I was 6," Eckerson said, adding that the main thing she learned about directing was "to be understanding of the actors."
"Everything that the actors do on stage has a reason," she said. "Blocking for a reason instead of placing them onstage."
She said her biggest directing challenge with "Footloose" has been getting all the young players on stage together. There are 70 cast and ensemble members, ranging in age from 6 to 14.
"But I think they're all doing pretty good," Eckerson said. "They've been super helpful this year. It wasn't that difficult. We had about two weeks to block the entire show. They took the blocking in stride, and we added kids as we went."
Music director Meredith Gilmartin said her main challenge was getting the songs down.
"There are a lot of big group songs," Gilmartin said. "But once they learn it, they know it pretty well and it's not too difficult. The soloists are really good at learning things before we go over it, so they've been working really, really hard."
The youngsters are getting into the '80s and '90s music, she said. "They really enjoy all the songs and dances, there's a lot of dancing in the show."
