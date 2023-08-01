Muskogee Little Theatre will hold auditions for their fall comedy “The Pink Panther Strikes Again” at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the theatre, 311 S. Third St. Enter front doors beneath portico.
Production dates for the show are: October 6-14, 2023.
Auditions will consist of cold-readings from the script.
The show is directed by Linda Sapienza. The cast requirements are: eight adult men and eight adult women. Physical comedy and comedic timing are extremely important for this show.
For more details and to download a non-musical audition form, visit http://www.muskogeelittletheatre.com Click Information, then Auditions.
