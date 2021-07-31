MONAA to host First Luncheon series

Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association (MONAA) is hosting the First Luncheon Series at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Muskogee Civic Center ballroom.
The program will start with a welcome from Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill and the invocation by Second Chief Del Beaver.
Keynote speaker of the program is Leon Natker, associate director for the Institutional Advance with First Americans Museum Oklahoma.
The luncheon series is being held to engage local business officials officials and community leaders with efforts in taking part in MONAA's Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration.
"This is the first time for a series like this," said MONAA Public Relations Officer Megan Kelley. "We are a three-year-old organization and we're under Neighbors Building Neighborhoods until our 501c3 is completed, which we're working on submitting our application to become a nonprofit."
The organization began after the city passed a resolution in 2018 to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day. MONAA also partners with the city to host the celebration, this year on Oct. 9-11.
"In January of 2019 we started having meetings. We wanted to have a weekend celebration," Kelley said. "So, that year we had a four-day celebration. Last year, because of COVID, we had a one-day celebration."
Kelley said the luncheon is a get-together of business partners and potential members.
"We are trying to gain new members to participate in our organization," she said. "Along with business partners, we're looking for sponsors that want to participate in our Indigenous Peoples Day celebration."
Kelley said that other community dignitaries will be in attendance.
"We've invited Mayor Coleman and City Manager Mike Miller to attend, and they have confirmed," she said. "Our MONAA board will be there, which includes chairwoman Mary Crawford and Vice Chair Jackie Jackson, who is also Muscogee Creek."
The selection of the venue was not a difficult decision, Kelley said.
"The Muskogee Civic Center has been the most accommodating to our group," she said. "They do support our effort for our Indigenous Peoples celebration."
If you go
WHAT: First Luncheon Series.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center ballroom.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
COST: $12 per person.
INFORMATION: Jackie Jackson (918) 729-9171.
