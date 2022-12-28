Muskogee Police Lt. Devin Beach was honored and teased during his retirement party on Wednesday.
Beach is ending a 35-year career with the department and had some laughs at his own expense.
“And that’s the thing about it,” said Chief Johnny Teehee. “He knows if we didn’t love him we wouldn’t have fun laughing at him and laughing with him. But it’s sad because we’re losing 35 years of experience and mentorship.”
Former chief Rex Eskridge, who jokingly took credit for hiring Beach, said it was an honor to be at the function.
“We’re here to honor Devin as fit and proper that we do this,” he said. “He’s a man that has put in 35 years of service, has gone through heartbreak and has had to make sacrifices that only he can understand, and only police officers can understand.”
Beach, who owns Muskogee Skating Rink, fought back tears when it came time to thank everyone.
“First of all, I want to thank everyone in my family for allowing me to do this,” he said. “Second of all, I want to thank you guys and girls. When you thought I didn’t like you, I loved everyone of you…it was all about you.”
Former officer Ron Yates presented Beach with a T-shirt that gave Beach the final say in his errors in spelling and pronunciation that officers in attendance could not let slip by.
“I kept seeing a picture of the Pacific Ocean,” Yates told the gathering. “And I couldn’t figure out why people were putting that on there. That was because Devin meant to say ‘specific,’ but he said ‘pacific’ and everybody started sending him pictures of the Pacific.”
Deputy Chief Chad Farmer told of a call he received from Beach needing assistance.
“I wanted to check somebody out one time,” he said. “And Devin wanted to know if anyone could translate these ‘Porkugese.’ And the Interpol and everything else you could run on them.”
Lt. Emily Pippin remembered an incident that occurred within the last few years.
“He was going up on Shawnee near Chick-Fil-A,” she said. “He was wanting to get Chinese at ‘Pandora Express.’”
Yates said that Beach can now help the community in more ways than behind a badge.
“Devin is great,” he said. “He cares about his people and that’s the main thing. He was a top supervisor, and if you did something wrong, he’d tell you about it and if you did something good, he would commend you for it.”
