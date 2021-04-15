Muskogee Police Department has recognized Officer Jordy Woolsey as its Officer of the Year for 2020. Muskogee Exchange Club honored Woolsey at a luncheon on April 13.
Woolsey has been in law enforcement since 2016 and during that time he has served three very different communities — Caddo, McAlester, and Muskogee.
“I’d have to say Muskogee stands above the rest with its distinct character and strong sense of pride,” Woolsey said.
Woolsey has been with the Muskogee Police Department since April 2019. He said he has enjoyed every second.
“Being an officer for Muskogee is an honor that I do not take lightly,” Woolsey said.
Woolsey said he would also like to add that Muskogee has the finest officers he has ever met and is proud to serve alongside them.
He went on to say that the brave men and women of the Muskogee Police Department have shown him what it truly means to be a police officer and serve the community.
Woolsey would also like to thank his wife, daughter, family, co-workers, and the community for all of the support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.