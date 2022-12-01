MPD to host annual Campout for Kids

Muskogee Police Department officers will be spending the night collecting toys at their annual Campout for Kids toy drive.
The event begins at 2 p.m. Friday and runs to 3 p.m. Saturday and will be held in the Walmart parking lot, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass.
Stop by and drop off an unwrapped toy and join Muskogee police officers for coffee and roasted marshmallows.
