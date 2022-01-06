Mullins to present review of Jefferson Highway book

CHECOTAH — Author and historian Jonita Mullins will present an author’s review of her book “The Jefferson Highway in Oklahoma: The Historic Osage Trace” from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Honey Springs Battlefield Visitor Center.
In her book, Mullins recalls some of Oklahoma’s most important history, celebrates some of its most fascinating characters, and presents the story of the old road that was the location of the Battle of Honey Springs near Checotah. She will share the many reasons why this road was, and still is, important in Oklahoma history.
Mullins is an award-winning author, educator, speaker and preservationist. She has written 14 books, both fiction and non-fiction, and more than 800 articles focused on Oklahoma history. She also writes a weekly column on area history for the Muskogee Phoenix newspaper, for which she received the Distinguished Editorial Award from the Oklahoma Heritage Association.
Mullins grew up in Haskell and graduated from Oklahoma State University, and now makes her home in Muskogee. She serves on the board of Founders’ Place Historical District and the Oklahoma Historical Society Board of Directors.
After the presentation, visitors will have the opportunity to tour the Visitor Center’s exhibits, view the new “Battle of Honey Springs” film, buy newly stocked items from the gift shop, and tour the largest Civil War battlefield in Oklahoma.
For more information regarding the presentation and Honey Springs Battlefield, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org, or call (918) 617-7125.
Honey Springs Battlefield is located east of U.S. 69 between Oktaha and Rentiesville. The Visitor Center is located on a hill within close proximity to the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville. Take the second left after reaching the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame Museum (driving from the west).
Honey Springs Battlefield is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
