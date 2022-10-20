Muscogee chief signs bill into law

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill signed into law in September legislation that will help strengthen the law enforcement and prosecutorial capabilities of Muscogee (Creek) Nation for crimes committed by non-Indians anywhere within the Creek Reservation.
The new law went into effect Oct. 1.
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Victim Protection and Jurisdiction Expansion Act provides amendments to various titles in the Nation's Code of Laws to enact provisions of the federal Violence Against Women Act reauthorized by Congress in 2022 recognizing the right of tribes to exercise criminal authority over anyone, including non-Indians, for certain crimes committed on tribal lands.
"One of the greatest responsibilities of the Nation is to do all we can to strengthen our laws to provide for the protection and safety in our communities and for all who live and work in our Reservation, both Indian and non-Indian alike," Hill said. "I am thankful to the National Council for unanimously approving our proposed legislation appropriately titled the 'Muscogee (Creek) Nation Victim Protection and Jurisdiction Expansion Act' to build upon our existing law to expand the Nation's sovereign authority in the Reservation and so victims of crime do not go unheard. I am also thankful for the hard work put into this legislation by the combined efforts of Lighthorse, the Attorney General's office, Family Violence Prevention Program, and the Department of Community and Human Services."
The new law authorizes the Nation's Lighthorse Police and Attorney General's office to investigate, arrest, and prosecute, and for the Nation's courts to sentence, non-Indian offenders for the following crimes committed against an Indian within the Reservation boundaries: assault of tribal justice personnel, child violence, dating violence, domestic violence, obstruction of justice, sexual violence, sex trafficking, stalking, and violation of a protection order. For the crimes of obstruction of justice or assault of tribal justice personnel, the victim may be Indian or non-Indian.
