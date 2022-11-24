Muskogee Art Guild set for Holiday Art Market

Shop Small Saturday is Saturday and the Muskogee Art Guild is trying to take part in the shop local movement.
The Art Guild will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and will have works by local artists for $100 and under.
Original watercolors, drawings oils and acrylics, mixed media prints, photos, scratchboards, cards and more will be available for purchase at the Art Guild, 106 S. Main St.
Information: (918) 682-4300 or information@muskogeeartguild.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.