Old favorites blend with the new at Muskogee Community Band's Christmas concert.
The band will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.
"We've got some fun songs we're working on," said flute player Kerry Huffer. "We've got a medley of songs that include 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' and 'Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.' We're doing an old sacred song 'He is Born' and a newer, more contemporary song, 'Breath of Heaven.'"
The band is made up of musicians of all ages.
"There's a good mix of older and younger people in the community band, either just out of high school or some that are like me, they have been around a while," she said.
Community Band board president Cheryl Brown said the band is a way to give back to the community.
"We're all volunteers, we enjoy playing, we've been playing forever," Brown said. "We just try to show young people that this is something you can do forever, for your entire life. We have a few students."
Former Muskogee High band director, Bruce Thompson, now at Keys, will direct the concert. Longtime band director Jerry Huffer will narrate.
Huffer said the community band seeks to serve the community.
"We just want to be there for the town of Muskogee whenever they need us," he said, adding that 15 or 20 community band members and some Keys band members played at the Veterans Day ceremony at Depot Green.
The Community Band performs at Symphony in the Park each June at Honor Heights Park.
"We just try to do what bands would normally do for a town," Huffer said.
He said visitors should expect variety.
"There will be a lot of nice Christmas music, all the way from 'The Christmas Song', which is 'Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire' to 'Sleigh Ride' to all kinds tunes that have Christmas melodies and so on."
Proceeds from the concert help the community band supply instruments for Muskogee Public Schools, as well as pay to repair instruments.
"We are trying something new this year. We're asking people to sponsor or adopt an instrument," Huffer said. "You can sign up and say something like, 'I want to adopt an instrument for $50' and then that $50 will go to repair an instrument or help purchase an instrument, and that will go to help pay for repairs or to buy a new instrument."
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Community Band Christmas Concert.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, 401 S. Third St.
ADMISSION: Free, but donations encouraged.
