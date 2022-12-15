Muskogee County caregiver support group meeting set

Are you caring for someone 60 years of age or older? Are they struggling with the effects of Alzheimer’s, Dementia, or Parkinson’s disease? Do you sometimes feel overwhelmed or stressed? Do you need help finding resources?
You are not alone. Please join the Caregivers Support Group from 3-4 p.m. Dec. 21 at Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd. They meet every third Wednesday from 3-4 p.m.
Information: Alysa Kinnell or Tashanda Myers, Social Services specialists, EODD Area Agency on Aging (918) 682-7891 or call the CARING ASSISTANCE LINE at (800) 211-2116.
