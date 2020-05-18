Muskogee County commissioners issued a disaster declaration Monday during an emergency meeting.
Issuing a proclamation is one of the first steps required to become eligible for any federal disaster aid that might become available later. Proclaiming a disaster authorizes some expenditures be made outside traditional purchasing procedures like competitive bidding, which consumes time.
“Obviously, we had an enormous amount of damage,” District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said. “We believe that certainly in Muskogee County we have enough damage to qualify for a FEMA-declared disaster.”
If the state and federal governments declare a disaster, local governments and rural electric cooperatives could be eligible for a reimbursement of costs related to infrastructure damage. Commissioners said storm damage to the county and rural electric infrastructure likely exceed Federal Emergency Management Agency’s threshold value.
Doke said commissioners plan to contact cohorts in neighboring counties to determine the amount of damage that might have occurred as a result of storms that pummeled the area Friday. Preliminary information provided by the National Weather Service in Tulsa shows a small tornado touched down at about 9:38 a.m. Friday in southern Muskogee County and plowed a path 525 yards wide and 4.8 miles long northeast of Keefeton.
The tornado — rated as an EF0 to EF1 by NWS preliminary reports with wind speeds from 100 to 110 mph — developed along Elm Grove Road and traveled in an easterly direction, damaging or destroying outbuildings and houses, uprooting trees, and snapping numerous power poles along its path. The storm dumped 3 to 5 inches of rainfall across the area, which caused flash floods and damage across Wagoner, Muskogee, McIntosh, Haskell, Sequoyah and Le Flore counties.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said he had “five bridges out right now” due to flooding that occurred as a result of heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding. Payne said he planned to spend all day Monday assessing damage throughout District 3, noting damage “could be worse than that.”
District 2 Commissioner Stephen Wright said he and his employees worked until 10 p.m. Friday to address storm-related issues. He said they worked all day Saturday, following up with their storm-response efforts.
