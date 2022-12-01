Muskogee New Friends Club will be celebrating the Christmas Season with a luncheon beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grandview Baptist Church. Club members should bring their favorite Christmas dish to share with all.
Bring a $10 gift item to play “Dirty Santa.” Also, bring a few canned food items which will be taken to the Muskogee Food Pantry.
This will be a meeting full of fun and fellowship, so please plan to attend. For info or transportation, call Pat Adams (918) 687-5739 or (918) 680-1426.
