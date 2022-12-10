Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee said "Shop With a Cop" is the best thing that happens all year.
The annual event brought 20 kids to Walmart on Saturday to go Christmas shopping, each one with a $200 budget that was collected through donations.
Prior to going shopping, the kids were treated to breakfast provided by the Shriners at the Bedouin Shrine Temple.
"I tell all my officers that you do it once, you will always want to do it," Teehee said. "The first year I did it, a kid said, 'I need to get a hammer and tool belt so my dad can get a job.' That just tears your heart apart."
The kids arrived at Walmart in squad cars with sirens blazing around 8:30 a.m. Once they grabbed a shopping cart, it was off to the toy section.
Most of the kids put a lot of thought of what they were getting. Six-year-old Bentley Travis was thinking about his family.
"I'm going to share with them," Bentley said.
Some of the kids had tough decisions, and that's where the officers stepped in. Officer Diamond Summerfield had to help a boy with an issue when it came to possibly going over budget.
"I want to make sure he gets all the toys he wants for the money that he has allotted," she said. "I know he really wants this one toy, so it's just an option between the two. He likes this one toy…it's adorable."
Some of the officers had fun while helping the kids get presents. Officer Nick Ford was the hit of the event, wearing a unicorn bicycle helmet while helping Micah Starling pick out his gifts.
"I've been doing this 15 years," Ford said. "This is my favorite thing we do all year. The excitement, the lights, the sirens and getting whatever they want and throwing it in the cart."
The event also is a relief for the officers, giving them a chance to interact with kids in a positive and uplifting manner. Sargent Emily Pippin also volunteers her time with Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center, and she has seen kids in a vulnerable position.
She said this gives a kid a chance to be a kid.
"This is the best part of the job," Pippin said. "This is why I get up in the mornings. These interactions with these kids — we never know what kind of home life they're coming from or what they've been through.
"Just to take them and get them away from the world for a little bit and get them some food and let them pick out some toys."
