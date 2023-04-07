B.A.S.S. Nation, Muskogee Tourism Authority, Port of Muskogee, and City of Muskogee announce the 2023 Central Regional Bass Nation Tournament will be held in Muskogee May 3rd through the 5th. The tournament will take place at the Three Forks Harbor.
“Muskogee is one of the fastest growing Live, Work, and Play communities in northeast Oklahoma. Three Rivers, Arkansas river in particular, is the perfect location for the Bassmasters’ B.A.S.S. Bass Nation Series this spring in Muskogee USA,” said Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. “We are uniquely located to host the regional tournament which we hope will safe way us to hosting national and international tournaments as well.”
“We’re so excited to bring Bassmaster back to Muskogee, Oklahoma,” said Port of Muskogee Director Kimbra Scott. “The Arkansas River is an angler’s paradise, and we are delighted to showcase beautiful Northeast Oklahoma to the thousands of visitors this event will bring. Most importantly, this partnership and the out-of-town dollars spent in Northeast Oklahoma will be an economic boom.”
“The Muskogee Tourism Authority (MTA) competed to host this regional tournament through a competitive bidding process, and we are honored to be selected as the host for this Regional tournament,” said Muskogee Tourism Authority Director of Tourism Tammye Howell. “We expect this tournament to attract thousands of tourists to the Muskogee community to eat, shop, stay, and play.”
The B.A.S.S. Nation is a global network of locally organized clubs whose members participate in and support a range of activities, including tournaments, conservation initiatives and youth programs. Three competitors, who qualify through a rigorous series of local and regional tournaments and then the national championship, will advance to bass fishing’s biggest stage, the Bassmaster Classic.
