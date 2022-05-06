Muskogee woman shows generous heart

Cheryl Andrews says she's never thought twice about helping others.
Andrews, a Muskogee Realtor for 21 years, said her generous side has been there for some time.
"I was a manager for Red Lobster," she said. "I had a project going then for several years in a row called 'Christmas to Remember.' Every year, I would pick a needy family, and I would buy them whatever they really wanted."
Last week, Andrews helped out Fort Gibson resident Hayley McNair by buying her a car.
"My son-in-law buys and sells cars, and I asked him to keep a lookout for one," she said. "The woman, who I met on Facebook, said she was having to pay someone to give her a ride into Muskogee from Fort Gibson because she didn't have a car, plus she needed a babysitter."
McNair moved to Fort Gibson from Palestine, Texas, four years ago so her oldest child could be near his father.
"I was traveling five hours each way every other weekend so my 5-year-old son could see his dad," McNair said. "So I just decided moving up here would be easier.
Rachel Hampton, Andrews' daughter, said she has never known a time when her mother was not generous.
"She truly has a heart of gold," she said. "There is honestly never a time that she isn't trying to help someone in need."
The day after McNair found a babysitter, Matt Hampton, Andrews' son-in-law, notified Andrews notified he found a car. Andrews gave him the money and he had it checked out.
"My husband was a firefighter but had to take a medical retirement," Rachel said. "His second job is a used car dealer, and he has been doing that for over 10 years. He is the best at cherry picking great used cars, so within a matter of days he had a car bought for her."
Last week, Andrews delivered a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu to McNair at work.
"I contacted her and asked when would be a good time to meet her because I had something for her," Andrews said. "We met her at work and gave her the car. She started crying when we got close to it."
But McNair's first thought was about this would affect her son and 4-year-old daughter.
"My first thought was, 'Oh my God, I can't wait to take my kids to the park,'" McNair said.
McNair and Hampton both describe Andrews as a "total angel."
"There's just no explanation," McNair said. "There's so many emotions — I was shocked, I was in awe. I was like 'What?' Nobody's ever done something so good for me.
"I'm the type of person who gives, gives, gives, gives…and I guess it's finally my turn. God was looking out for me."
