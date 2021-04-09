Phyllis Craighead just wants to help people.
The Muskogee woman was at Walmart one day and ran into a homeless veteran who wanted $50.
"I talked to him a little bit to find out why he's homeless," she said. "So she posted on 'What's Going On Muskogee OK!!' cause I researched it, and it's like more than 1,000 homeless people in Muskogee."
Craighead, who is on disability, wanted to do more. Through the post, she connected with three other women who said they would help out.
The women have organized a food giveaway at 2 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, and as of Friday afternoon have 14 baskets of food for 14 families, all purchased with their money.
"We just want to help," Craighead said. "If it goes well, we are wanting to make it a weekly thing."
While she feels good in doing it, she said Friday she got burned by a recipient.
"It was a disaster," Craighead said. "I went and bought food for a family and found out the girl had lied to me to get me to give her money. But that didn't deter me."
And it's not just food she's looking to help with.
"Between now and October we're trying to get people to donate blankets before the winter hits to deliver those to the homeless people," she said. "I don't know…we just wanted to do something good to give back to our community."
Through her Facebook post, she is also wanting to collect bathroom items, dish soap, laundry soap or anything people need help with.
"I need ideas, I want to help people," she said. "I'm on disability, I don't have a lot and neither do the ladies that are helping me. We just want to help."
