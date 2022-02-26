Muskogee's Black history

Black History Month first started when Carter G. Woodson, an African American, promoted Negro History in February 1926.
That time was selected because it included the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglas, which were notable dates for the Black community since the start of the 20th century.
Black History Month is a time for all Americans to reflect on both the history and teachings of African Americans and to focus on the diversity, progress and richness of African American achievements.
Muskogee is historically with many African Americans during this era through my research of Muskogee city directories for 1905 and 1906.
William Alexander, a cook at the City Chop House roomed at 330 Emporia St.
W.A. Allen, a brick mason, boarded at 10th and Denison streets.
There were many skilled Black people in Muskogee — plumbers, brick masons, barbers, clerks, machinists, butchers, tailors, carpenters and blacksmiths.
M.V. Gentry was a jeweler at 228 N. Main St. William P. Greene was a photographer at 125 S. Third St.
African American women had skilled jobs and owned their own businesses.
Lydia A. Cobb was a hairdresser and manicurist. Dorethus Coats owned The Exchange Dressmaking on Court Street. Mrs. L.C. Clark was also a dressmaker on Court Street.
There were professional men and women — M.L. Flynn, Jessie C. Dickerson, John M. Davis, E.T. Butler, William M. Adams were physicians or surgeons while George P. Craig was a pharmacist.
Teachers included Florence G. Arrington, Mr. and Mrs. Charles A. Biggers, Hattie Bradley, Cicero Byrd and Lurinnia Curry. G.L. Trigg graduated from Harvard University of Washington in 1890 and was a professor at the Colored National School of the Creek Nation for eight years and at the Colored Orphan home, formerly Tullahassee Mission, near Muskogee for three years while his wife Prelia taught music at the same school for two years.
By 1904, the St. Louis and San Francisco had railroads lay tracks in Muskogee, paralleling the Katy tracks by Dorchester Street, made a right turn west joining the Midland Valley Railroad line, turned south again past Today's Three Rivers Museum housed at the former Frisco Depot.
Second Street was the primary area for African American commerce.
Muskogee by then was lined with a variety of Black businesses, including a combination bowling alley and pool hall, restaurants, bakery and gentlemen's clothing stores.
A two-story building labeled Negro Offices with a hall on the second floor was under construction on Second Street.
By 1905, Muskogee had two Black-owned banks — one was Creek Citizens Bank founded by African Creeks, A.G.W. Sanjo and W.A. Rentie.
Muskogee also had Black entrepreneurs. Among them was William Ragsdale, who founded an undertaking business in 1881. It was housed inconspicuously in a livery stable on Third Street until 1917. It was the first that provided such a service for Muskogee's Black population.
Tollie Julius Elliott, once an Indian Territory peddler, founded Elliott Borthers Clothing at 203 S. Second St. in 1904.
William H. Twine Sr., was a teacher and lawyer in Texas, moved to Muskogee in 1899 and was editor of the Muskogee Cimeter. He reported on the lives and concerns of the Black population in the early 1900s.
Muskogee has had many more African Americans who paved the way for many years. I have gained so much knowledge of our town's Black history, and I'm proud to say I'm from Muskogee, Oklahoma.
I also have an admiration for the streets of Second, Third and Court streets. I was raised on and went to church as a child.
Lolethia Hill is a Muskogee resident.
