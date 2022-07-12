Miltie

 Chris Cummings/Submitted

The Miltie Awards are Muskogee Little Theatre's program that honors all of our volunteers and participants for the closing season and gives a "sneak peek" into shows in the new upcoming season. This year's program was directed by Tommy Cummings. The 2022-2023 Season marks the 50th anniversary of MLT's organization. The Milties honored that history throughout the evening with musical numbers and photos that spanned the 50-year history.

The winner of "Show of the Year" for the 2021-2022 season, as chosen by the patrons, was "My Fair Lady" with Tawny Moore and Tommy Cummings who portrayed "Eliza Doolittle" and "Henry Higgins," winning "Best Actress" and "Best Actor" of the season.

Milties 2022 winners:

Show awards: (Chosen by audience)

"THE WIZARD OF OZ"

Favorite performance in a LEAD or FEATURED role – Female – Melanie Wicks

Favorite performance in a LEAD or FEATURED role – Male – Jackson Weaver

Favorite performance in a Supporting Role – Randy Strickland

Favorite performance in an Ensemble Role, Adult – Connor Lynch

Favortie performance in an Ensemble Role, Youth – Easton Wicks

Best Crew Member – TIE: Beverly Boyer and Charles Mason

"CLUE On Stage"

Favorite Performer in a Leading Role (pick two) – Steven Lambie and Lucia McFarland

Favorite Performer in a Supporting Role (pick two) – Chiara Miller and Aaron Willyard

Best Crew Member – Aundre Parish

"A CHRISTMAS STORY the Musical"

Favorite Performer in a Leading or Featured Role, Adult – Jessica Holloway

Favorite Performer in a Leading or Featured Role, Youth – Noah Strickland

Favorite Performer in a Supporting Role, Adult – Tommy Cummings

avorite Performer in a Supporting Role, Youth – Jawuan McGill

Best Crew Member – Annabelle Czaruk

"THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION"

Favorite performer in a Leading or Featured Role (pick two) – Matt Price and Braden Thomson

Favorite performer in a Supporting or Ensemble Role (pick two) – Frank Rock and Matthew Madewell

Best Crew Member — Janie Riddle

"MY FAIR LADY"

Favorite performance by a Lead or Featured Role (pick two) – Tawny Moore and Tommy Cummings

Favorite performance by a Supporting Role (pick two) – John Lindsay and Andrea Wilcoxen

Favorite performance by an Ensemble Role (pick two) – Robbie Anderson and Wren Stratton

Best Crew Member – Trey Hoos

Board Awards: Chosen by the Board of Directors

Newcomer of the Year – Jackson Weaver

Jack Gregory Award – Terral Graybill

Bernice Sikes Award – Steven Lambie

Alice Gregg Award – Emma Purdue

Best Costume Design Award – "Wizard of Oz" — Terral Graybill

Best Choreography Award – Angelina Villegas-Cummings

Cindy Smith Presidents Award – Ann Ong

Kerslake Award – David Eckerson

Set of the Year –– "Clue on Stage" 

Richard Matthews Director of the Year – Tommy Cummings

June Edmondson Award – TIE: need 2 trophies – Terral Graybill and Wren Stratton

Patron Awards: Chosen by MLT Season Ticket/Pass Holders

Actor of the Year – Tommy Cummings – "My Fair Lady"

Actress of the Year – Tawny Moore – "My Fair Lady"

Show of the Year – "My Fair Lady"

