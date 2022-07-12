The Miltie Awards are Muskogee Little Theatre's program that honors all of our volunteers and participants for the closing season and gives a "sneak peek" into shows in the new upcoming season. This year's program was directed by Tommy Cummings. The 2022-2023 Season marks the 50th anniversary of MLT's organization. The Milties honored that history throughout the evening with musical numbers and photos that spanned the 50-year history.
The winner of "Show of the Year" for the 2021-2022 season, as chosen by the patrons, was "My Fair Lady" with Tawny Moore and Tommy Cummings who portrayed "Eliza Doolittle" and "Henry Higgins," winning "Best Actress" and "Best Actor" of the season.
Milties 2022 winners:
Show awards: (Chosen by audience)
"THE WIZARD OF OZ"
Favorite performance in a LEAD or FEATURED role – Female – Melanie Wicks
Favorite performance in a LEAD or FEATURED role – Male – Jackson Weaver
Favorite performance in a Supporting Role – Randy Strickland
Favorite performance in an Ensemble Role, Adult – Connor Lynch
Favortie performance in an Ensemble Role, Youth – Easton Wicks
Best Crew Member – TIE: Beverly Boyer and Charles Mason
"CLUE On Stage"
Favorite Performer in a Leading Role (pick two) – Steven Lambie and Lucia McFarland
Favorite Performer in a Supporting Role (pick two) – Chiara Miller and Aaron Willyard
Best Crew Member – Aundre Parish
"A CHRISTMAS STORY the Musical"
Favorite Performer in a Leading or Featured Role, Adult – Jessica Holloway
Favorite Performer in a Leading or Featured Role, Youth – Noah Strickland
Favorite Performer in a Supporting Role, Adult – Tommy Cummings
avorite Performer in a Supporting Role, Youth – Jawuan McGill
Best Crew Member – Annabelle Czaruk
"THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION"
Favorite performer in a Leading or Featured Role (pick two) – Matt Price and Braden Thomson
Favorite performer in a Supporting or Ensemble Role (pick two) – Frank Rock and Matthew Madewell
Best Crew Member — Janie Riddle
"MY FAIR LADY"
Favorite performance by a Lead or Featured Role (pick two) – Tawny Moore and Tommy Cummings
Favorite performance by a Supporting Role (pick two) – John Lindsay and Andrea Wilcoxen
Favorite performance by an Ensemble Role (pick two) – Robbie Anderson and Wren Stratton
Best Crew Member – Trey Hoos
Board Awards: Chosen by the Board of Directors
Newcomer of the Year – Jackson Weaver
Jack Gregory Award – Terral Graybill
Bernice Sikes Award – Steven Lambie
Alice Gregg Award – Emma Purdue
Best Costume Design Award – "Wizard of Oz" — Terral Graybill
Best Choreography Award – Angelina Villegas-Cummings
Cindy Smith Presidents Award – Ann Ong
Kerslake Award – David Eckerson
Set of the Year –– "Clue on Stage"
Richard Matthews Director of the Year – Tommy Cummings
June Edmondson Award – TIE: need 2 trophies – Terral Graybill and Wren Stratton
Patron Awards: Chosen by MLT Season Ticket/Pass Holders
Actor of the Year – Tommy Cummings – "My Fair Lady"
Actress of the Year – Tawny Moore – "My Fair Lady"
Show of the Year – "My Fair Lady"
