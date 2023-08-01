Owner’s Name(s): Wild Pines Washes – Muskogee, LLC/Austin Davis, Tamara Davis, Bryant Phye.
Name of Business: Tommy’s Express Car Wash.
Company Address: 203 W. Shawnee Bypass, Muskogee, OK.
Hours and days open for business: Mon-Sat 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sun 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Type of services offered: Tommy’s Express is a national tunnel car wash franchise offering four different wash packages. Individual washes ranging from $9 to $20. Membership pricing from $21.99 to $39.99. Our mobile app allows customers to bypass the cashier lane and avoid lines. Free vacuums and mat washers. We wash all kinds of vehicles, including dually and low-profile vehicles. Local fundraising partners for schools and not for profit organizations.
Experience: The Davis family, originally from Dodge City, Kansas, own and operate several Tommy’s Express franchise locations in the mid-west, including locations in Enid and Stillwater, Oklahoma. They are strong supporters of small to mid-size communities and have built their business model around this size community. They are committed to operating as a family business and believe strongly in engagement in the local community.
Number of employees: 20.
Key personnel: General Manager: Preston Ward; Assistant Manager: Robert Warren, Jr.
Why did you locate in Muskogee: Muskogee checked all the boxes for what we were looking for in a community. We generally target towns with a population of less than 100,000 that are local trade centers for the surrounding area. Muskogee has a vibrant business community and attractive economic demographics. As we were doing our market research, visiting with the local chamber and various business owners in town, we felt a lot of enthusiasm and excitement in the community. Everyone we’ve encountered has been extremely welcoming. We also felt like there was a market need that we could fill in Muskogee by providing residents with a convenient, top-quality car wash experience at an affordable price.
