Nonprofit Buzz: Potential projects listed for Connect Muskogee

Connect Muskogee began in August 2019 when the City of Muskogee, Muskogee County Transit, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, Oklahoma State University High Obesity Prevention Program, and the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) Healthy Living Program formed a collaboration to address several transportation needs. These included updating the trails master plan, increasing transit connections and service for workforce transportation and increasing connections for pedestrians and cyclists traveling throughout Muskogee. A steering committee was formed including city councilors, legislators, county commissioners and representatives from industry, health care, nonprofits, and schools.
The guiding goal of the project was to better integrate and connect modes of active transportation throughout the city. With funding from the above partners, City of Muskogee hired planning firm Kimley-Horn to guide the process gathering community input and selecting focus projects for transit, sidewalks, bikeways and trails.
In Fall 2020, online surveys were used to gather input from Muskogee residents about active transportation use and needs. An online map tool allowed individuals to identify locations needing improved connections. Two hundred and 20 individuals completed the surveys, and 106 comments were added to the map tool. Kimley-Horn indicated this exceeded engagement numbers on past projects in larger communities.
The results were used to identify multiple potential projects for design. The steering committee worked closely with Kimley-Horn to select three bikeway and three trail projects for the design process. Additionally, Kimley-Horn worked with Muskogee County Transit to assess current infrastructure, routes, and technology and develop recommendations for expanding routes and hours. For sidewalks, the map comments and survey data were used to create a sidewalk heat map identifying priority locations in greatest need of pedestrian improvements.
Transit, bikeway/pedestrian, and trail projects were detailed in project sheets. Each includes a map of the project location, design cross sections and notes, and cost estimates that can be used to secure funding for the proposed project. Transit recommendations include starting service earlier and ending later in the day, reconfigured routes, special routes to major employers, and technology for on-demand scheduling and bus tracking.
Bikeway/pedestrian projects include a super sidewalk on North 12th and North 11th streets to connect pedestrians and cyclists to destinations on Shawnee Bypass. Bike lanes and sidewalks on Main Street between West Southside Boulevard and Shawnee will help users access destinations on this corridor and connect the south and north centennial trails. Bike lanes and sidewalks on Columbus and Cincinnati avenues between Seventh Street and Spaulding Park will provide a safe route for pedestrians across Main Street and the railroad crossing.
Trail projects include development of the Coody Creek Trail between the trailhead on South Main and Gulick streets. The second project will continue this trail north along Gulick to Robison Park providing a connection to the park from the Grandview neighborhoods. The third project is a neighborhood trail east of York and Augusta through the Gawf neighborhood to Hilltop Avenue.
The final step in the process will be city council acceptance of the project sheets in September.
For more information about Connect Muskogee, visit engagekh.com/connectmuskogee or contact Doug Walton, (918) 912-2174.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at the Nonprofit Resource Center at (918) 683-4600 or rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org.
