The stars are aligned pointing to a good outcome for upcoming events at Muskogee’s various gathering spaces.
There’s a very big slide block party slated for July 30 at Grace Episcopal Church. It’s free so all should gather there between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Remember the Muskogee Area Art Guild is offering its second round of arts camps this week. You can learn to draw, paint and try your hand at printmaking.
Muskogee Rougher football season tickets go on sale for returning patrons starting this week. Public sales begin Aug. 1. Check out the season while seated this fall in the Rougher Village gathering place.
The Farmer’s Market is getting crafty. A craft to table event is set for July 29. Free crafts include making a snack of ants on a log, learning about our local parks and building a bug craft.
July 31 is Bedtime Story Time for young readers at the Muskogee Public Library.
Super Mario Bros. arrives on the Depot Green Aug. 4 for a movie night out.
Want to know more about your heritage? Genealogy for Beginners is set Aug. 5 at the Muskogee Public Library.
Test your acting skills during auditions Aug. 6 and 7 for the Muskogee Little Theatre’s production of The Pink Panther Strikes Again.
The curtain goes up Aug. 4 for Beauty and the Beast at MLT.
And speaking of stars, there’s star power coming to the big screen at the Roxy Theatre Aug 5. The classic Last Picture Show starring the late Clu Gulager will put us in a mood to recall the way it was. Gulager, who had family living on Arline Street, once signed autographs for children while standing on the front porch.
Gather for All Aboard Thursday fun at the Depot District Aug. 17 with music provided by the Bazemore Family Band and Springstreet.
Take your love of painting to the Muskogee Public Library Aug. 21. See how artsy you are.
Recently, two iconic star inductees into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame teamed up for a music master class. It’s always an honor to have our inductees give back to Muskogee. Thank you Barbara McAlister and Becky Hobbs.
Head on over to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center for several events Sept. 1 through Sept. 3. The Labor Day weekend celebration will include vendor food sales, Dark Knight basketball, dominoes, card games and a Showcase on Third Street with singers, a comedian, rappers, bands and a Motown & Old Soul event.
Check out these events on specific Facebook pages and their various websites.
Andrea Chancellor has more than 20 years in newspaper and magazine journalism and 20 years in public relations.
