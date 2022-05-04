Officers receive treats for K-9 partners

Carl Frazier of Muskogee Citizens Police Academy, left, stands with Muskogee Police officers Taylor Hignite and Bob Lynch.

 Submitted

The Muskogee Citizens Police Academy, Extra Eyes, presented Muskogee Police Officers Taylor Hignite and Bob Lynch with dog treats for their K-9 partners.

