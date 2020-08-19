OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 5

09-10-12-21-33

(nine, ten, twelve, twenty-one, thirty-three)

Lotto America

01-08-17-35-45, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 3

(one, eight, seventeen, thirty-five, forty-five; Star Ball: nine; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $4.27 million

Pick 3

8-2-7

(eight, two, seven)

Powerball

13-23-47-55-58, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 10

(thirteen, twenty-three, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-eight; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: ten)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

