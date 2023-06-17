Alex Wilson recalls wanting to escape the concrete jungle of Oklahoma City, and finding a home in Muskogee.
“I felt immediately welcomed by everyone I met,” Wilson said.
He almost immediately got involved with Grace Episcopal Church, where he spent three years on the church vestry. He is in his second year as senior warden, or rector’s warden.
Wilson also has been active in Friends of Honor Heights, where he has been treasurer and president. He has been with Muskogee Rotary for several years.
As a general practice attorney, Wilson said he does a little bit of everything, including business law, some estate planning and some probate.
“The only things I don’t do are criminal law or and divorce,” he said. “I like the civil side.”
Wilson does find time to enjoy home and family. He and his partner, Joel Cousins, joined Cousins’ family on a tour of Ireland.
“We started in Dublin and started working our way around the country,” Wilson said. “Turns out I’m a pretty good driver on the wrong side of the road.”
He said he and Cousins also visited the British Virgin Islands and Park City, Utah.
Gardening is another interest, something he gained with Friends of Honor Heights.
“We had so many members who were Master Gardeners, a lot were board members,” he said, adding that he learned a lot from the gardeners.
“I used to be okay with missing a day of watering and wilting, but now I pay a little more attention,” he said.
They grow a lot of flowers and herbs in the back yard, though shade trees pose a challenge.
“The pool is only place that gets full sun, so we focus on shade plants. banana trees, elephant ears, coleus herbs,” he said. “We’re trying tomatoes, even though the only place they could get enough sun is in the middle of the pool.”
Facing challenges
with the church
Alex Wilson faced a challenge as the senior warden when the Grace Episcopal rector retired in 2021.
“I’m supposed to be one who presides over the meeting in the absence of the rector,” he said. “Those first few months without a rector, I had to manage the meetings myself, put together the agendas, basically the fiduciary for the church, make sure bills are paid, budgets are made.”
Budgeting was the biggest challenge, he said.
The church faced an additional task of finding a new rector.
“During COVID, it was kind of difficult finding people,” he said. “But we lucked out and found one that was fairly new, working at Trinity as a curate.”
Wilson said it was “great being part of that decision-making process.”
“I think we have a great congregation, and they were all very accepting,” he said. “Father Cole is very energizing and dedicated.”
He said he loves his church.
“I can see the church from my office window,” he said. “To me, it’s like a second home.”
Serving the area through the Rotary
Wilson has worked hard helping Muskogee Rotary “turn wine into water.”
The club puts on the annual Party in the Park wine and beer tasting, and uses proceeds to support water improvement projects around the world. The latest ones helped schools in Lebanon.
“We were able to install water filtration systems in 16 underserved schools that were overfilled because of a lot of Syrian refugees,” Wilson said. “They were at capacity and they did not have the access to clean water for all those kids.”
He said the most nerve-wracking part has been “wondering if people will show up.”
“And with Party in the Park, the other big question mark is the weather,” he said, recalling one muddy year before the Papilion got artificial turf.
“I know we did some damage to the grass, had to send some committee members out to get wood boards to put down on top of the mud,” he said. “A lot of people just lost their shoes and decided to walk through the mud.”
Childhood dream comes true
“It definitely has its challenges, but that’s what I love about it,” he said. “It’s about problem solving. I joke that nobody comes to an attorney when things are going great. It’s either because they want to accomplish something or they’ve run into an obstacle.”
He said he loves helping people overcome these obstacles, even when the legal process seems slow.
“We eventually will get there,” Wilson said. “It’s always interesting to read the law that applies and the interpretations the courts may have had about that law. See how it will work for you or against you.”
Each case poses a different challenge — getting from Point A to Point B, making sure people abide by a contracts, overcoming misunderstandings — he said.
“It’s always fun to solve a problem before we have to go to court, but sometimes that’s the only solution,” he said. “And I don’t mind that solution. Court is something I enjoy, but I understand that sometimes my clients are the ones that take all the risk.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“I grew up in Oklahoma City and attended undergraduate and grad school in Norman. My family had a cabin at Lake Tenkiller that I went to on weekends to study. The hills, lakes and trees counteracted the occasionally monotonous law books. The thought of practicing law in Green Country grew on me. I met an attorney in Eufaula who referred me to a law firm in Muskogee. I’ve been with that firm for almost 10 years now and have been a partner since 2018.
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“The history and the people. I knew very few people when I arrived, I expected a long, uphill battle in forming friendships and finding my place int the community. Instead, I felt immediately welcomed by everyone I met. I found a wonderful spirit at Grace Episcopal Church. I found another wonderful group of individuals through Muskogee Rotary Club. In the process, I’ve learned so much about the history of Muskogee and find it fascinating.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“More people getting involved and a more vibrant downtown.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“Joel Cousins. He’s a walking encyclopedia of Muskogee and one of its greatest advocates. He never passes up an opportunity to improve Muskogee. He volunteers for everything, has served on countless nonprofit boards and picks up almost every piece of litter he walks by.
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“My first hearing as a licensed attorney. It was in front of Judge Tom Alford. I was terrified, but he guided me through it. I wanted to be an attorney as long as I could remember, and he made that experience what I always hoped it would be. I had great respect and admiration for him as a judge. We attended church together, which provided me the opportunity to develop a friendship with the man.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“Work in the yard, Travel. Volunteer.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Probably by using the same tagline my church uses: All are welcome.”
