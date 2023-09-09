Keith Garrison recalls that first moment, at age 6, that he wanted to be a musician.
“We had just moved from Daly City and the first parade I ever attended was at the Creek Council House in Okmulgee. The Okmulgee High School band comes down the street, I watch the drum major. I tell my mom ‘I’m going to be one of those.’”
He fulfilled that dream in 1981 as drum major for the Okmulgee High band. He later was drum major for the Southwestern Oklahoma State University band.
He has gone on to lead music at Muskogee’s Trinity United Methodist, First United Methodist and Bethany Presbyterian. He has performed with the Muskogee Brass Quintet, some woodwind quartets and Muskogee A Capella. He helped provide music at Muskogee Little Theatre, and has performed in MLT’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “Always Patsy Cline,” “Camelot” and “Flannigan’s Wake.”
Garrison said the best part about being involved in music are the people.
“Working with people from different aspects of life,” he said.
He became a legal assistant after leaving his job at First Methodist.
“The next day, someone called me who found out I was no longer here, and said ‘I need some help,,” Garrison said.
His work as a legal assistant involves making sure court dates are not missed, filing documents, responding to client summons and petitions. He prepares and dockets the legal documents.
He said the legal work allows him to still help people and “minister to people.”
“You usually don’t find an attorney unless you’ve got some kind of problem,” he said.
The job also financially supports his “music habit.”
“I’m able to eat, it affords me the ability to purchase music, to go listen to things, to be a part of music presentations,” he said.
Muskogee brought Garrison to church music
Keith Garrison settled quickly into church music when he moved to Muskogee.
“I was looking for a job and I was very specific, I had to have Sundays and Wednesdays off so I can be active in church,” he said. “Mary Kay Henderson comes up to me and says ‘they need a choir director at Trinity, go over and talk to the pastor.’ I walked in, got the job and it just took off from there. Even though I am an instrumentalist, I have a choral music background.”
After 17 months at Trinity, Garrison moved to First United Methodist in 1992. He later served at Bethany Presbyterian and First United Methodist of Okmulgee.
His work included leading handbell choirs as well as vocal choirs.
“I love playing or directing that medium,” he said. “If the person is able to read music and has rhythmic ability, he is able to do handbells. When you ring the bell it rings. It’s a great team effort.”
Garrison said a main task as church music director has been to help people find and use their gift of music.
“I would hear all the time ‘I wish I hadn’t stopped playing,’ and those people I encouraged to get back involved again,” he said. “They found a very therapeutic part of their life again.”
French horn is his specialty
Garrison performs with several brass ensembles.
The Three Rivers Brass Quintet began after Bacone College requested a brass ensemble for its commencement.
“We got an ensemble together and it stuck,” he said. “We just enjoyed it so much. We played for Bacone until right before COVID.”
The ensemble stuck together with Garrison, Steve Wiles, Adam White, John David Luton and Dustin Van Voast.
Garrison plays French horn, the “mid voice” in the group.
“It’s an excuse to play,” he said. “The best part about it is the brotherhood that comes out of the ensemble. We keep up with each others’ families and what we’re doing, laugh and cry. It’s a great thing to be a part of, and to play music on top of that, it’s emotional in itself.”
Every Sunday before Christmas, Garrison joins an “ecumenical brass” and plays the “Hallelujah” Chorus at area churches.
“When musicians are a tight-knit group, there are so many variables where we can play.”
Old Theatre location not healthy
Garrison has performed onstage and offstage at Muskogee Little Theatre since he first moved to Muskogee.
He recalled joining instrumentalists “heaven,” a tight back-stage area in the old MLT building.
“The orchestra pit was upstairs and it was horrible, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said. “Being a large person, it was not always easy to get up there. Frequently, once you got up there, they would remove the staircase, to the ladder. So in the back of my mind, I always had an escape route planned. There would be water dripping between the music stand and my horn. A lot of time, there would be an electrical box right next to that water drip. We survived, but played some great shows up there.”
He also got sinus infections in the old theater.
The orchestra pit at the newer MLT is wonderful, he said.
“We can use the full ensemble,” he said. “There’s lots of room, and I don’t get any more sinus infections.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“My wife, Tamme was assigned to Muskogee Regional Medical Center’s medical technology school, and our intent was to be here for a year while she did our internship, then go wherever her job would locate her. They located her here, and she worked 23 years for the hospital here, and 10 years ago with Cherokee Nation. We got involved here, with Muskogee Little Theatre. I was music director at Trinity United Methodist. Just became ingrained in the community and loved it.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“I really like the people and the music scene. It keeps me busy playing. I’ve played, sung or performed in various places. There are great places to go listen to music. There are great musicians from Muskogee. The influence is widespread, you just don’t have a clue.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“A positive attitude. I believe it’s the cheapest place to live, great stores, great places to eat.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“Bill Hearn. Bill was choral director at Muskogee High School and the Muskogee Public School system, and he was just a great mentor for me as I was teaching choirs and working with various people and ensembles, and Vicky Rackley, she’s an attorney. She’s the one that hired me and helped teach me the process of law work, literally helping me start my second career as a legal assistant.
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“My son being born here.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“Recently, mom moved to Muskogee after my dad passed, so I am one of her caregivers. My wife and I like to spend time in the evenings, attending First United Methodist and being active in various music activities.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“A caring community, big enough for our needs, but has a small town feel. Almost everybody knows everybody.”
