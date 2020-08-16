Scenes from Shannon Johnson’s childhood hinted at a lifelong love of teaching, music and the stage.
Johnson said her father was into music and would jam with his friends until late at night, she said.
“One of my favorite memories is sitting on his lap and he’d put his guitar around both of us, and I’d sit there listening,” she said. “I’d lay in his guitar case and listen and watch.”
She recalled singing a calypso song, complete with straw hats, during a fifth-grade performance at Muskogee Civic Center.
Johnson said she’s always loved working with children.
“I started out younger just babysitting,” she said. “Then, when I was older, I’d do children’s church, mother’s day out programs. I really enjoyed being with them.”
She planned to major in music at Northeastern State University, but later changed to elementary education.
After college, she moved to Bartlesville and landed a teaching job in Barnsdall. She later taught at Westville and moved to Tahlequah. When her husband, Jared, got a teaching job in Muskogee, they found the commute too taxing for a growing family.
Johnson got a teaching job at Harris-Jobe Elementary, where her husband taught. After 17 years, she went to Pershing Elementary, where she taught for four years.
After a while, Johnson grew tired of all the testing and paperwork involved with teaching. She worked as a gift manager at Economy Pharmacy for three years.
Two years ago, she returned to the classroom, this time at St. Joseph Catholic School.
About 10 years ago, Johnson got a part in a Muskogee Little Theatre musical. She found her musical outlet and has been active at MLT since then. She now serves on the MLT board and play selection committee.
Teaching little
ones the basics
Shannon Johnson says she especially loves teaching “littles” in early grades.
“I think it’s the innocence, the blank slate they come to you with that you’re able to work with them on basic skills,” she said. “When you’re with the littles, you’re teaching them how to hold a pencil, how to angle their paper.”
Early grades have a lot of how-to learning, Johnson said.
“And they’re happy about it and they giggle about it,” she said. “I have middle school teachers shake their heads saying, I don’t know how you go about teaching the little ones. And I say the same thing about them.”
Things change at third grade, she said.
“You’re actually teaching content of the writing,” she said. “For students, it’s a realization of ‘oh, this is work.”
Johnson said she also loves the hands-on and play aspect of teaching younger grades.
“I’m a hands-on learner myself,” she said, adding that she absolutely loves the play.
“If you’d have come in here earlier, you’d have seen me on the floor with the blocks, playing with the kids,” she said. “I will do pretty much any activity along with them.”
She also had the youngsters doing chalk art on the school sidewalk.
“The instruction I gave them was to put something beautiful and positive,” she said.
Realities of
making music
Johnson never sought the limelight growing up.
“I never wanted to be the head,” she said. “I just thought it would be great to be a background singer with someone else who was great. Enjoy all the fun of it, but not have all the light on me.”
Contemporary Christian singer Amy Grant was a big influence back in the 1980s, she said.
“I definitely wanted to be a vocalist, and I studied vocal music in college,” Johnson said. “I wanted to be, not the next Amy Grant, but another singer who influenced people like me.”
Johnson sang in the Checotah choir and show choir, and made it to a few regional and state vocal competitions in high school. She studied music more intensely in college.
Then, she had to make a choice.
“In the music degrees, you were either teaching music or performing music,” she said. “I could hear music and see music, and did well in those classes, but I could not write the music.”
She said she wasn’t good with advanced, “left brain” aspects of music theory and pedagogy.
“The entertainment side, I did fine with,” she said.
Being bitten
by theater bug
Johnson followed her daughter, Carly, into the theater. She said Carly had asked her to join her in auditioning for the MLT production of “Beauty and the Beast.”
While Carly didn’t get cast, Johnson was cast as the Wardrobe.
“It was truly a large, heavy wooden box,” Johnson said abut the costume. “I didn’t even have enough room to bend my knees to go down the stairs. So, once I got into the box, I was stuck in the box. I didn’t get to sit down.... For the most part, I stood there the whole time in my box.”
She recalls it as one of her best experiences.
“And it was definitely the theater bug that bit me,” she said.
Johnson kept doing musicals and Christmas shows since then.
One year, she and her husband were co-musical directors for “Rent.”
“It was very much a new experience for me,” she said. “I knew some of the music. And it’s a musical with no dialog, only music.”
She said the thrill of being on stage keeps her coming back.
“Yes, there’s fear every time. Yes, there’s stage fright. Yes, there’s aches and pains of trying to dance, but it’s all worth it when you’re up there doing it,” she said. “What I love when I’m up there is when you hear the audience laugh with you.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“We moved to Tahlequah so my husband, Jared, can finish his school at NSU and I was teaching at Westville. He got a job in Muskogee. By that time we had our first child and I didn’t want us living in Tahlequah, me driving to Westville and him driving to Muskogee, so I got a job here in Muskogee, also. We both taught at Harris-Jobe together.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“I love the hometown feel. The size of it is just the right size to come in and raise a family. It just feels right. It’s home. I think living anywhere else would feel very foreign. I really like the direction our city is going right now.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“If we could somehow get our crime rates lower and feel a little safer in town.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“Wren Stratton. I really admire her and the work she does with the her learning community, being a teacher, nurse and being the mayor, giving back to the community through the theater and other projects. She’s always happy and ready to go.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“When I was in fifth grade at Houston Elementary, we used to do a fifth-grade music festival downtown at the Civic Center. I remember getting to sing and dance on the stage. I think it was a calypso number.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“If I have spare time, it’s at the theater, serving on the board there, participating in shows if I’m lucky enough to be cast. On weekends, if it’s nice, we like to get away and go camping.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Great little town with a really big heart.”
