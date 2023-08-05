Atlanta transplant Camille Sain recalls feeling unhappy when she and her family first moved to the Muskogee area.
“For the first six months that I was here, it didn’t feel like home,” she said. “But that was only because I was working some really long hours and all the cool stuff and nice people Rusty (husband, Russell Sain) and the girls were exposed to, I missed.”
Muskogee grew on Sain very quickly.
“Once I got my feet under me in a new position, and I wasn’t working all those hours. I started doing what they were doing,” she said. “You couldn’t blast me out of here with dynamite now.”
She said she’s gotten spoiled by the convenience of living in Muskogee and getting through town in five minutes.
Sain also has fallen in love with the history of the area. Seven years ago, she and her husband moved into a historic house around Founders Place.
“I dreamed my whole life to own a historic home,” she said. “There’s no way to do that in Atlanta.”
She said they soon got to know neighbors in that historic neighborhood, including author/historian Jonita Mullins and educator Melony Carey. Sain said they encouraged her and her husband to get involved with the community.
The Sains rehabilitate historic Muskogee homes and turn them into rentals.
“Every single one we save makes us very happy,” Camille Sain said. “Multiple houses on the demolition list we’ve taken before the city and found it’s a historic house.”
Sain also has gotten involved with Three Rivers Museum, serving on the museum’s board. She and her husband participate in reenactments for the Bass Reeves Western History Conferences.
Need for restoration
was calling for Sains
Camille Sain said she and her husband got into historic home restoration after seeing how many were in danger of demolition.
She said they saw how many houses in Founders Place and other neighborhoods were in danger of demolition.
“They were vacant, or even if they weren’t vacant, they were not taken care of,” she said. “They’re not making any more of these houses. When they’re gone, they’re gone. Every time we lose one, it breaks my heart.”
Sain said they seek to stay as close to the original plan as possible, within budget.
“We do outsides first, because that’s the biggest concern for the neighbors and the city,” she said. “Get a new roof on it, get a new yard cleaned up, get it repainted.”
They keep a limited paint scheme to match periods.
“We’re not going to paint our historic houses taupe,” she said. “We’ve got a red, white and blue color scheme. We have a peppercorn green and cream. For some of the small Craftsmans, we have pale aqua and off-white.”
However, they do not remake the homes exactly as they were.
“We can’t afford to do that level of detailed restoration on dozens of them” she said. “Why we try to keep it as close as possible, we’re not doing that super strict restoration. Would I love to do that? Yes.”
Preserving displays
at Three Rivers
Sain has gotten involved with preserving and promoting Muskogee history at Three Rivers Museum. Part of that help involved helping remodel museum displays in 2021.
“I was just dumb labor,” she said. “They told me what they wanted done, and we just rolled up our sleeves and got in there and did it.”
The work included what items would be displayed and what would be stored. Sain said “it was a blast.”
“I can’t believe we were able to do it as quick as we did because we were all in there, we’d pull something out and we’d say ‘oh look at this, this is so cool,’” she said. “We’d be looking at it and reading everything about it. Pulling things out of those cases and deciding what to do with it was a lot of fun.”
She said she and other volunteers worked to keep the exhibits fresh for visitors. She recalled the challenge of deciding what not to display.
“Some of the artifacts were needing to be refurbished, and there was a lot of cleaning,” she said. “When you’ve got so much cool stuff, but you know you don’t have room to put it all out. Sometimes deciding can be real hard to say we’re going to put back in the archives for now.”
Portraying figures
from area’s past
Sain also helped recreate history when she and her husband participated with the Bass Reeves Western History Conferences. Part the conference involves a bus tour featuring “visits” from historic Muskogee figures from the early 20th Century.
“I played Carolyn Foreman, who was married to historian Grant Foreman,” she said. “She was daughter of one of the federal circuit judges here. Her dad was the judge who issued the warrants served by Bass Reeves.”
Sain also portrayed Ann Bennett, wife of a territorial marshal, during a 2020 ceremony marking the 110th anniversary of Bass Reeves death.
She said she got to dress in period clothing both times.
“How much better does it get, you get to indulge your love for dressing up and you get to be involved with something cool from a historical perspective,” Sain said. “And I love telling the Bass Reeves story.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“In 2014, a VA job posting came up that was a job position I knew I wanted to do before I finished my career. I was going to put in for the job opening in Nashville. But, a friend of mine took a position here in Muskogee, so my friend said ‘You can come do it in Muskogee.’ Next thing I know, he told Rusty because Rusty was interested in trying small town life. Rusty talked to me and said he wanted to try one in Oklahoma. I was selected for the position.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“The people. It reminds me of the way Atlanta was when I was little. It has that same hospitality vibe. Everyone’s really friendly. Everyone’s very helpful. There’s lots of things we love about it.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“People don’t really appreciate what they have. This is a wonderful place. We have wonderful people.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“Dr. Jeffery Endsley, if for no other reason than that he saved Rusty’s life from COVID.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“It’s like I get to live two fantasy lives that I had growing up. When we first moved here, we had some acreage over in Fort Gibson and we had horses and cows and sheep. Rusty came home with a llama one time. We had all these animals and when I worked from home I could sit at my desk and look out the window. When we moved here into town, I got to live my historic house and historic neighborhood fantasy life. I’ve gotten to do two things that were high on my list of things I wanted to do.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“We like to take the boat and go out on the river. We’d pack a little cooler of snacks and wine, jump in the boat and put it in at Three Forks Harbor. We have horses.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“The perfect small town, full of friendly people, with lots and lots of things to offer just about anyone.”
