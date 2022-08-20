Attorney Caleb Harlin says he got into law so he could help people through "tough situations."
And when the going gets too tough, Harlin finds ways to take things easy.
"In the practice of law, it's a stressful situation," he said. "Generally people don't come into the door unless there is a problem."
He keeps a piano in his law office, which he enjoys playing during lunch.
"I use music, especially classical music, to clear my mind and relax and get my mind centered again," he said, adding that classical music "can take you to different times and places, depending on what mood you're in."
Music has been a part of Harlin's life since he was a child. He recalled that his sister started taking piano when he was 7, and he wanted to learn, too. He since has learned to play violin and viola. He and his siblings began playing at concerts and weddings.
"I thought about pursuing a music career, but I didn't want to turn music into a job," he said.
Instead, he chose law and studied law at Oak Brook College of Law and Government Policy in Fresno, California. For a while he practiced law around San Francisco.
"I have worked in a big city and can't stand it," he said. "I spent too much of my life sitting in gridlock."
When he decided to practice law in Oklahoma, he had to go through law school again, this time at Oklahoma City University, because Oak Brook was not accredited by the American Bar Association.
Harlin also has a lifelong love of running. He said it was one of few things he was good at growing up. He he chose distance running while competing in a home-school cooperative.
"I was a little smaller than the other guys my age," he said. "I could outlast them on the longer runs. Kind of lit my fire a little bit."
Running getting longer for escaping
Caleb Harlin has tallied up a lot of mileage running
"I was a 5-K runner for years, then I turned that into 10-Ks, half-marathons, marathons, ultra-marathons," he said. "I've run everything from one-mile flat runs to 31-mile ultra-marathons over trails and mountains in California. I haven't done the century, the 100-mile run, yet."
Trail runs are a favorite, he said. "Getting out in nature, run out through the trees and woods and meadows."
Harlin said his fastest time was a second-place finish at the Cherokee Holiday run: 17 minutes, 15 seconds.
He said his favorite win was a duathlon — a run-bike-run in Jay.
"It was bitter cold, and they happened to have another big race about the same time, so a lot of the other cyclists who were a lot faster than me went over to that one," he said. "So I was the only one there who was most competitive."
Harlin said he still runs, but does not compete.
"I used to run about five or six days a week," he said. "But work and family, it's kind of hard to squeeze it in."
Violin to viola means extension
Harlin first got interested in violin after being impressed by a violin CD. He later transitioned to viola, which is larger.
"It just sounded awesome," he said. "The timbre of the viola is haunting and beautiful. Although it's more difficult to play — you can't play quite as many technical stuff (as violin) — it's hard to beat the sound.
The viola is about five tones lower than the violin, he said. "But it sounds deeper."
"The violin is 12 inches from the pin to the hand rest, not counting the fingerboard and scroll," he said. "The viola is going to be about 17 inches. Since it's much larger means the strings are going to be longer, which means it's lower, slower, quieter."
He said he has to reach his fingers farther apart on the viola.
"My hands are not very large, so it's a little more difficult to play the viola," he said. "I bought one that was on the smaller end, 15 inches."
He said he tried playing his brother's cello, a larger stringed instrument.
"But it felt too different," he said. "Holding it between your legs, and you have to hold your fingers even farther apart. You're jumping around a lot."
Start in middle when tuning piano
Harlin began tuning pianos as a family necessity.
He said that, with 10 kids, "early on, we pretty much beat our piano to pieces."
It got to where the family was calling a piano tuner every month or so, he recalled.
"Mama looked at us and said 'one of you is going to have to learn to fix this thing," he said, adding that he and a brother ordered a tuning kit and taught themselves to tune.
Harlin began tuning pianos at church or for friends. Word got around.
At one point, he had 500 clients across eastern Oklahoma.
"You kind of have to have an ear for it, but I think a lot of people can develop an ear for it," he said. "You're listening for a certain vibration within the piano,"
Harlin uses a tuning fork, as well as a digital tuner
"If the piano is pretty close to tune, I can use a tuning fork, set it to pitch," he said. "If it's really bad —really low or really high — I need a digital tuner to see how far away from A440 it is."
A440, or 440 hertz is the tuning standard for the first A above middle C on a piano. Then he tunes the other notes.
The ease of tuning a piano depends on age, not piano type.
"An old grand is much harder to tune than a new spinet," he said. "An old spinet or upright is harder to tune than a new grand."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
"My parents' job. My dad worked as a reactor operator in South Carolina. When I was 7, he got an offer to come back to work here in Oklahoma."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
"One of the best things is size. The worst traffic jam is a red light. It's got enough restaurants, enough shopping to help with essentials. Location — it's near Tulsa and Oklahoma City. It's near family. Close to airports."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
"I'd like to see the continued investment in downtown, the business. I like what I've been seeing in the past two, three, four years. I've seen a lot of new businesses starting up, a lot of investments like Depot Green. It's really positive. It's investments like that, that will draw people in from other communities."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
"My dad, Craig Harlin — his worth ethic, watching him work over the years was an inspiration to me. My mom, Cindy Harlin — managing a household of 10 kids and not losing her sanity, and they all turned out halfway decent."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
"Getting married to my wife, Katie, nine years ago. We had actually gone to church off and on together for a number of years before I kind of noticed her. Then we started dating, and it did not take long for me to decide this was what I wanted with life. About a year later, we got married.
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
"Right now, we're remodeling our house. Just bought a new place, put paint on the walls, new light fixtures."
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"Great place to live, to work and bring up a family. It has everything you need without being too big, too hectic."
