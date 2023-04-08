Private contract pilot Cade White had his eyes on a music production career when his life took off in a different direction.
As a teen, White took voice lessons for six years with noted opera singer Barbara McAlister and sang bass in the Muskogee High School advanced chorale.
“Along the way, I also produced music at my home studio, that was what I really wanted to be passionate about as a career,” he said. “You could take it anywhere you wanted to. It was extremely creative, and it’s a good way to let out stress and decompress.”
He had to change plans when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, his senior year in high school.
“It was like, thinking about a career, and thinking is the economy going to be stable enough to support a family and support yourself on music,” he said. “I came to the conclusion, for me personally...no.”
He said he spent the next year in limbo about what he wanted to do. He recalled accompanying his grandfather to air shows and air museums as a child.
“It clicked with me that I could become a pilot,” he said. “That’s something I could take with me the rest of my life.”
White said he sold all the equipment in his recording studio and put that toward flight training. He became a pilot in December 2021 and recently got his commercial flight rating.
He now flies clients to various locations. He flew in an area air show last July and has flown to the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin.
When he’s not flying, White enjoys hiking and photography.
And he still enjoys music.
“Passing time, I still play the piano, but outside that, I haven’t gotten back into it,” White said. “But I fully intend to once I start settling down in my career in aviation.”
Unpopular decisions
can be safer
Cade White says flying offers him risks, adventure, freedom and rewards.
Working with clients can be a pose risks, he said.
“You have to make decisions based on the current conditions, and sometimes those decisions can be unpopular, but they can increase your safety,” he said. “Say you’re flying four people and they really need to get to Dallas. But there’s thunderstorms on the way. Making the decision to postpone or divert could be seen as inconvenient. But also, they’re going to be alive at the end of the day.”
He said he finds adventure when he flies a couple of hours and lands in a location he’s never explored.
“Then coming back that same day and being home in bed is a unique feeling,” he said. “You’re not restricted by roads, signs or, for the most part, traffic. You’re really open to go wherever you want to go within reason.”
White said his rewards have included the relationships he’s developed.
“Also, the challenge of you pushing yourself and learning this new trade,” he said. “Even when I do it for fun and I’m still striving to learn and acquiring skills.”
Hiking keeps White
on the ground
White’s love of hiking keeps him more grounded. He said he tries to hike somewhere once a week. Favorite trails are at Gloss Mountain, Robbers Cave and Greenleaf State Parks.
He recalled one hike at Gloss Mountain, a set of red dirt mesas in Major County.
“There was a thunderstorm building this particular day, so we hiked up to the top and got this amazing view of all the lightning strikes that were going on all around us,” he said. “We just sat up there for about an hour and watched the storm develop until we were eventually forced off of it because of the storm. .”
The view from Gloss Mountain was almost like flying, he said.
“You’re elevated, but everything around you is very flat,” he said. “It’s like you can see for miles and miles and miles.”
Robbers Cave, in the green hills of southeast Oklahoma, offers challenging hikes, he said.
“I take friends if they enjoy rock climbing, and we just spend an off day climbing on different formations and exploring different areas of the park,” White said.
He said Greenleaf is one of his favorite places to hike at night.
“It’s so peaceful, you can hear every bit of wildlife around you,” he said. “The hike revolves around Greenleaf Lake and you see the reflection and the stars. It’s just a really good place to decompress.”
Photo subjects
increase when airborne
White has found several new perspectives on photography.
One perspective came through flight.
“Usually, when you’re on the ground and you’re looking for subjects or things to take photos of, you get that perspective when you’re on the ground,” he said. “But once you’re three or four thousand feet up, you have this whole new perspective and canvas to really take pictures of.”
White said uses his smart phone to shoot pictures from the airplane.
“The technology is good enough that you can get DSLR quality on a cellular device,” he said, referring to digital single lens reflex cameras.”
Another new perspective comes using 35-mm film, which White said gives photos “a very organic feeling.”
“I like the nostalgic quality of seeing the grain in the film, how the film handles colors differently and how it handles exposure, which is a complete joy to take with,” he said.
He said he likes to photograph landscapes and street scenes.
Using film is more fun and challenging than digital, White said.
“You’re not so critical of what you are taking, but you want to make your compositions matter because you have a limited number of shots to take,” he said. “It makes you think about the compositions more in depth.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“I was born and raised here. What’s kept me here is that I really like the culture of a small town. The community feels more connected.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“I like that everything is here. You don’t have to make a big jump to go wherever you want. It seems nice, having a smaller community.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“If everyone strove to create really meaningful relationships within the community. In the early 2000s we used to have a lot of events. That’s just the nostalgia speaking, but that seemed like a fun way to bring the community together.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“David and Pam White, my granddad and grandma. They both have been mentors for me through my life. They both pushed me to be the greatest I possibly can be, and to be a better person each day. Pam, her being a teacher, inspired me to teach as well.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“The chili cook-offs were always a lot of fun, just going around with my granddad and trying all the chilis and participating in all the events they had going on. It was always such a good memory.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“Usually go find a place to go hike at. Along the way, look for cool photography opportunities. Maybe go out and try a new restaurant or another place I’ve never been to.
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“A perfect hometown with charm.”
