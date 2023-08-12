Jason George said he likely would still be coaching basketball around New Orleans had it not been for Hurricane Katrina.
George was among thousands who left New Orleans after the 2005 hurricane caused levees to break and flood homes. He said he was three weeks into his fifth year of coaching when the hurricane hit. He said his fiancé at the time had relatives in the area.
He recalled seeking employment assistance through Workforce Oklahoma upon settling in Muskogee.
“They found out I had a degree and they didn’t let me leave without offering me a job,” George said.
His first job at Workforce was to serve evacuees in the Muskogee area.
“I helped a lot of those individuals get back on their feet. and get back home,” he said. “Oklahoma did an outstanding job, better than most states, on helping evacuees get back on their feet. The community welcomed us with open arms, assisting with housing, finding work, things of that nature. It was greatly appreciated.”
He spent 11 years with Workforce Oklahoma before going to work at Lightcast Software. The company provides analytics and labor market information to real estate companies, and higher education.
George now gives back to the community that took him in 18 years ago. He has coached youth basketball through the Upward Sports program at First Baptist Church and through Indian Nation Basketball. He spent about seven years taking youth from Muskogee County Council of Youth Services (MCCOYS) on backpacking trips in Colorado.
“As adults, you have a responsibility to help bring the next generation along,” George said. “We don’t have that these days.”
He also has volunteered and served on boards for Three Rivers Museum, Muskogee Parks and Recreation and a committee to help downtown Muskogee.
“If you’re going to make a community better, you can’t sit on the sidelines and complain about what it doesn’t have,” he said. “You need to get involved and you need to start trying to push those buttons and be a positive part of the community.”
Colorado trips benefit area teens
Jason George recalled seeing how Colorado trips affected MCCOYS teens.
The groups spent 11 days in Colorado backpacking, kayaking, rock climbing. They also visited Mesa Verde National Park or other historic sites.
“The first two days, they were typical teen-agers, they were going to try you to see what they could get away with,” George said. “From the third day until the ninth day, you see a lot of progress because kids who thought there wasn’t any hope, all of a sudden they see that, hey, these are things that are out in the world. On the last day, you can kind of see the mood change because they realized they’re going back to what they left.”
George said he and other group leaders would follow up with the youths and get them involved with other activities.
“For lot of the young people, we became not only mentors on the trip, but people they could reach out to,” he said. “Those kind of relationships were established.”
George Loves teamwork aspect of basketball
George shares his love of basketball as he coaches.
“We’re all given gifts, and one of my gifts was being able to fall in love with a sport and being able to pass on my knowledge to others,” he said.
He said he loves the competitiveness and teamwork in basketball. Coaching offers a challenge.
“When you get a young man or young lady, maybe their motor skills aren’t as defined as they should be at a certain age,” he said. “Maybe they haven’t had time to play basketball, football or volleyball. Not having the sports in all the middle schools, this might be an individual’s first experience with a team sport.”
George said he’s rewarded when somebody grasps an idea and steadily improves.
“Every kid is going to have a different benchmark on what defines success,” he said. “And just seeing that over a period of a season and seeing the final results of a young man coming together and getting close to their goals and accomplishing their goals. That smile and a ‘thank you’ is all I need.”
Volunteers on several boards, committees
George also works to improve the community by serving on boards and committees.
He said his involvement on the Three Rivers Museum Board includes planning events such as Polar Express holiday parties.
“And now we’re excited about getting to that Bass Reeves statue,” he said. “We’re excited about making that happen.”
The board is seeking an artist to erect a statue of the Territorial lawman near the museum, he said.
“It’s a slow process,” he said.
George said the biggest reward of volunteering is “seeing something you plan come to fruition.”
He recalled helping plan the downtown Muskogee Christmas parade about 15 years ago.
“A lot of work went into it, it was exhausting, but the night of the parade actually made it all worthwhile,” he said. “And now that is something that has grown even more. I think this past year was one of the biggest we’ve seen in a while.”
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“About 20 feet of water in my neighborhood from Hurricane Katrina assisted me in finding Muskogee, Oklahoma. My fiancé at the time was from here. What keeps me here is my son. But I’ve also been able to create some great relationships with folks here in Muskogee. That’s even better.”
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“Coming from south Louisiana, I like the fact you can see the seasons change. The people have been really good to me. I also am centrally located so I can get to my hobbies within an half a day’s or a day’s drive.”
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?
“Taking advantage of all the possibilities and the potential the place has. I’ve been here since 2005 and as an outsider, I can see all its potential. I am just waiting for the stars to align for people to act on that.”
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“Tom Luker. He worked here at MCCOYS and my former boss, Nanette Robertson. They took me under their wings and they taught me a lot about the region, about the culture. Then, both professionally, they were good individuals to lean on and ask questions. They always put me in a position to succeed.”
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“Being blessed to coach those sixth-graders who didn’t think they could have the chance to play basketball, and see the smiles on their faces because they actually got to participate, and with the Workforce Development that I did, it’s having people see you in a grocery store who you were able to help, and then walk up to you and say ‘hey, thank you for your assistance in helping me get back on my feet.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“A lot of volunteer work here, and if I’m not doing that, I’m in the car traveling either to do something outside, hiking, backpacking, water kayaking on the lake, and if I’m not doing that, it’s related to some kind of sports where I’m helping young people.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
“Small, somewhat close-knit community that has a ton of potential to become a shining star for the state of Oklahoma.”
