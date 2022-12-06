Oklahoma Tourism offers first online holiday pop-up store

OKLAHOMA CITY — In response to the large demand for its recent Black Friday sale, the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is proud to announce its first ever online holiday pop-up shop. Handpicked, top-selling items will be available for sale at ShopTravelOK.com, featuring holiday merchandise, Oklahoma-themed products and select Oklahoma State Parks branded items.
"Starting Wednesday morning, anyone can share the best gifts about and from our great state, no matter where they are in the country," said OTRD Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. "Our first direct-ship online store is a tremendous achievement, and we are all excited to deliver Oklahoma's magic right to your doorstep."
The online shop will be open from 8 a.m. Wednesday until noon Dec. 23.
During this limited time event, ShopTravelOK.com will allow customers to order online and have their products shipped, or choose to pick up their orders at the Oklahoma City Tourism Information Center, located at 12229 N. Interstate 35 Service Road in Oklahoma City.
There are some products on ShopTravelOK.com that are not eligible for this event. Products that qualify for pop-up shipping or pickup will be clearly marked.
Visit ShopTravelOK.com after 8 a.m. Wednesday to learn more.
