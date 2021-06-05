Old Settlers Day returns to regular schedule

Jerri Holder says it seems everyone is ready to have Checotah's 55th Old Settlers Day in its regular slot.
Holder, officer manager for the Checotah Chamber of Commerce, said to have the event back on the second weekend in June is a little return to normalcy.
"I think people are ready to get out," she said. "I think they're ready to start enjoying their normal yearly activities again."
Last year's event was moved from June to September because of COVID-19. It was combined with the Fourth of July celebration, also moved because of COVID-19, and the Fall Festival.
This year, it will be just Old Settlers Day, and Holder said there's a full slate of events.
"It's a full day from breakfast to drawings and awards," Holder said.
She also said the quick turnaround, having only nine months to prepare instead of the usual one year, was not a hindrance.
"There were no problems," Holder said. "Everyone is excited."
The event begins Friday with mutton busting and a rodeo at Checotah Round Up Club. Mutton busting starts at 7 p.m. and the rodeo commences at 8 p.m.
Saturday is filled with activities, starting with the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at 7 a.m. at the Methodist Church and concluding with the Downtown Street Dance at 9 p.m. to midnight at Veterans Park with the Hayseed Band performing.
In between, inflatables, kids and adult games, pony rides, petting zoo, train rides, Touch a Truck and Downhill Derby Race will be offered to those going to Old Settlers Day.
The parade is always one of the main attractions and begins at 3 p.m. downtown. Participants in the parade will begin lining up near Broadway Street and Jefferson Avenue at 2:15 p.m.
"This has been a tradition for 55 years," Holden said. "We have a lot of fun things."
If you go
WHAT: Old Settlers Day.
WHEN: June 11-12.
WHERE: downtown Checotah.
INFORMATION: (918) 473-2070.
Friday
Checotah Round Up Club
7 p.m.: Mutton busting.
8 p.m.: Rodeo.
Saturday
7 a.m.-10 a.m.: Lions Club Pancake Breakfast.
9 a.m.: Turtle Race.
9:30 a.m.: Frog Jumping Contest.
10:15-10:30 a.m. and 12:15-12:30 p.m.: Indian Territory Pistoliers.
10:30-10:45 a.m.: Kid Balloon Toss.
10:45-11:15 a.m.: Fish Scramble.
11:15 and 11:30 a.m.: Money in Hay Stack.
11:45 a.m.: Sack and Three-Legged races.
12:30-1:30 p.m.: Adult Games.
1:30-2 p.m.: Downhill Derby.
1:30-3 p.m.: Music in Veterans Park — The Travelers.
2-2:30 p.m. Awards Presentation, Prize Drawings.
3 p.m.: Parade.
7 p.m.: Mutton busting, Checotah Round Up Club.
8 p.m.: Rodeo, Checotah Round Up Club.
9 p.m.-Midnight: Downtown Street Dance.
