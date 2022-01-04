Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Health Systems, and Dr. Ryan Parker, chief of Emergency Medicine at SFHS, relayed the latest COVID-19 figures on Tuesday during a ZOOM meeting.
Robertson began the call by apologizing to everyone viewing the session.
"I'm very sorry that we are back together in this virtual meeting," Robertson said. "It obviously means that we have seen COVID take a turn for the worse."
Robertson presented a slide that showed SFHS inpatient positive COVID-19 admissions rising from 72 patients on May 16 to 184 on Dec. 30. He then reflected on what the numbers in the slides suggested.
"This Omicron variant — the state has now released some data that suggests it's over half of the infections we're seeing — is very contagious and does seem to be spreading pretty rapidly throughout our community," he said. "We've seen a pretty substantial demand for testing. We can generally get test results back within 24 hours."
Parker said because of the increase in cases and patients coming to the emergency room, the state of the emergency department is "very crowded."
"We've had stable volumes for the last several weeks compared to our surge in August," she said. "You can feel that as patients. The waiting rooms — we have long lengths of stays, our hallways are starting to be utilized again with patients. We are working to very hard balance the ambulance patients coming in, the ones coming in the front door for emergency care and inpatients that are holding in our emergency department because of how full we are in the hospitals."
Parker was quick to ask that everyone "be patient with us."
"We are doing the best that we can," she said. "The big difference between this surge and the last one is we continue to work on staffing, and it's affecting all of our departments. This is our third surge since the pandemic started, and we're still dealing with the emotional stress."
One question was asked about stopping scheduling surgeries and Robertson said if you need the medical help, you need to get it.
"If there's nothing else that we've learned through the last couple of years is we don't do ourselves or the community any favors by encouraging patients not to seek the care they need."
Parker added that even the fully vaccinated should still be taking precautions.
"If you feel ill, please don't go out in public," she said. "Wear a mask if you're coughing, it protects other people from your respiratory droplets. Be aware of what we're going through as a community."
