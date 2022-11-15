People wanting to give children gift-filled shoeboxes through Operation Christmas Child have several safe places to leave their gifts.
Four area churches will offer Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations now through next Monday. They are Muskogee’s Southeast Baptist Church, 2511 E. Hancock St.; First Free Will Baptist Church of Checotah, 713 N. Broadway St.; Wagoner's Crossroads Community Church, 102 N. State St.; and New Life Worship Center, 16818 U.S. 62 in Tahlequah.
Operation Christmas Child distributes gift-filled shoeboxes to children around the world each Christmas. Boxed items include toys, stuffed animals, clothing, craft activities, combs and toothbrushes.
Tymi Scott with Southeast Baptist Church said they have been participating in this event for many years. This is Southeast's first year to be the drop-off point.
"I've been at the church 15 years, and they were participating before I came," she said. "I've been organizing this at the church for three or four years."
She also said that shoeboxes can contain many different items.
"We collect items like toys for children and hygiene items, school supplies, clothing…anything a child can use," Scott said.
According to Scott, church members have been collecting items for shoeboxes all year long.
"Some people even take empty shoeboxes home with them, then go shopping for items to put in the boxes," she said. "Right now is just collecting boxes of gifts from people that want to donate items."
Scott said on Monday, after the last of the items has been dropped, they will put them in a truck and send them to First Free Will Baptist Church in Checotah. From there, they will go to Dallas where they will be distributed worldwide.
Operation Christmas Child is sponsored by Samaritan's Purse.
“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”
Greg Thompson with Crossroads Community Church said when they got started, they had to gather their boxes and take them to Coweta. Now they are a drop-off point for all the Wagoner churches.
"(Monday) we got 49 boxes dropped off, plus we have about 40 boxes from church people," he said. "On Monday, we will pack everything up in a big truck and take it to Dallas."
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for nearly three decades. In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.
Drop-off hours
Southeast Baptist Church, Muskogee
• Tuesday — 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Wednesday — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Thursday — 9 a.m. to noon.
• Friday — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Saturday — 9 a.m. to noon.
• Sunday — 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Monday — 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
First Free Will Baptist Church, Checotah
• Tuesday-Friday — 10 a.m. to noon.
• Saturday — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Sunday — 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Monday — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crossroads Community Church, Wagoner
• Tuesday-Friday — Noon to 3 p.m.
• Saturday-Sunday — 9:30 a.m. to noon.
• Monday — 10 a.m. to noon.
New Life Worship Center, Tahlequah
• Tuesday — 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m..
• Wednesday — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Thursday — Noon to 5 p.m.
• Friday — 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Saturday — 10 a.m. noon.
• Sunday — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Monday — 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
