Race Phillips didn't want to use a white cane at first.
The senior at the Oklahoma School for the Blind told a crowd gathered Wednesday at Mural Park on West Broadway he was against the idea.
"It was an adjustment that I was not willing to make myself," he said about his initial resentment toward the cane. "But then, as time progressed and my visual disability worsened, in my freshman year I decided to participate in Cane Quest."
The students were at the park to promote White Cane Safety Awareness Day while demonstrating proper cane technique, safe street crossings and travel awareness.
Phillips was one of the leaders of a crowd of OSB students who walked from Arvest Bank to Second Street on West Broadway, then from Second Street to Third Street and back to the park.
Phillips said that since he started using the white cane he has come to realize its impact on the blind.
"The white cane provides a feeling of safety and independence for visually impaired individuals walking through their environments," he said. "Since the 1930s, the white cane has been recognized by government officials as the leading symbol for visually impaired independence."
Kim Ford, outreach coordinator for OSB, explained what the white cane means to her everyday life.
"We're all here to celebrate what a white cane can do for us — the independence that it can grant on a regular basis," she said. "What we don't think about are the people that need a white cane before it's about to happen. In that case, that was me."
She told everyone she had grown up with severe near-sightedness, but with the use of contact lenses and glasses, she was OK.
"All of a sudden, I had a thyroid eye disease and the doctors said I needed a surgery to release the pressure off the optic nerve," Ford said. "When I had the surgery it didn't go so well. I ended up getting the muscles in my eyes severed. I went from being able to live a normal life to not being able to walk across my bedroom floor.
"I didn't know who to turn to, but I heard about the ABLE program at the Oklahoma School for the Blind. Through the help of all the wonderful people there, I attended the program, and Gina Woods showed me how to use a mobility cane."
Josie Cox, a ninth-grader at OSB, said the white cane keeps her from having accidents that a sighted person might take for granted.
"If there are stairs and I can't see them, or if there are any holes or steps I didn't see, it keeps me from falling off or hurting myself," Cox said. "It also helps tell me if there's a wall beside me."
Cox, who was escorted on the walk by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman, said it was kind of strange.
"I've met him two times," she said about the mayor. "He's just the best walker, and he has some abilities to it."
