THUMBS UP: To all who help and will help during back-to-school supply drives and giveaways.
There are many opportunities around the community to support teachers and students.
For example:
• Lake Area United Way will collect teachers’ supplies from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Muskogee Walmart. LAUW is working with the Rotary Club of Muskogee to hold a Teacher Resource Fair from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Muskogee Civic Center.
• Dental Care of Muskogee is hosting a supply drive. Supplies can be dropped off until Aug. 14 at 2406 E. Shawnee Road, Suite D.
• Whispering Pines will accept school supply donations at 2061 Carroll St.
•Muskogee Public Schools will hold a JOM supply giveaway from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 8th and 9th Grade Academy.
• LifePoint Assembly of God will hold “Our Kids Better Together” shoe distribution from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at its church, 2200 S. 32nd St.
If your organization, business and church is collecting school supplies, please contact the Phoenix and we will publish that information.
We have said many times, but can’t enough how important a quality education is to the future of our community.
Children need a quality education to learn skills important to become successful in the workforce. Students gain skills that will make them enjoy a better life.
Teachers are incredibly important to that process.
Teachers make a lot of sacrifices — including time and money.
Not every parent has the ability to purchase school supplies for their children.
If you have the opportunity to donate to any school supply drive, please do so.
