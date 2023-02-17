Three families that have recently settled in Muskogee received a $10,000 stipend Thursday as part of their relocation.
The incentive initiative, called Ready.Set.Move, is part of Port Muskogee's Work Ready Muskogee program creating tools for employers in the city to recruit and retain residents to Muskogee.
Darla Heller, head of Workforce Development for the port, said to the gathering at Paradigm Shift the incentive was born out of the measure to recruit top talent.
"This incentive has many different fingerprints on it," she said. "We are awarding three individuals, new residents of Muskogee and new hires of Muskogee companies $10,000 each per this incentive."
Three new Muskogee residents received stipends through the incentive — Levi Gassaway, Lemuel Young and Mark Gurley. Gurley, an industrial maintenance worker for Georgia-Pacific was unable to attend Thursday's presentation.
For Gassaway, it was an incentive to come home. Gassaway, a 2019 graduate of Hilldale High School, was working in Stillwater while his fiancee Hannah Gamble was studying was completing her studies.
He was hired by CaptiveAire as a quality engineer and heard about the incentive during his interview process. When he was informed he was being awarded the stipend, reality set in.
"Oh my gosh, we're buying a house," he said. "We were kind of on the fence about buying a house when we heard about the incentive. It was a big decision maker between renting and buying a house here in Muskogee."
The location is just as convenient for Gamble.
"I'm going to grad school at NSU here," she said. "So I was looking to move to Muskogee anyway. It worked out beautifully."
Young, head of sales for Paradigm Shift, moved his wife Joanna and 2-year-old daughter Lennon from Katy, Texas, a suburb of Houston.
"We have just started our family and wanted to be in a community that was easy to build a family," Young said. "Trying to do that in Houston was a little bit of a chore. The slower pace here is what we appreciate, and we like the family nature of the community, so yeah, we're excited to come here."
Port Director Kimbra Scott said this incentive is part of the port authority's responsibility to the city.
"The Port Authority holds the contract for economic development," she said. "So part of our responsibility is to provide those services, to bring more people to Muskogee. And we're able to do it with incentives like this."
